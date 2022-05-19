Letter: We need a responsive congressman

Editor:

Sometimes we reach a point when the citizens must agree that, although our fellow citizen who represents us in Congress is pleasant and agreeable in those rare instances when we encounter them at local fundraising events, the fellow just doesn't vote in our best interests anymore. Even if the thought of the same person winning re-election does not keep us awake at night, we cannot lose that feeling that something has gone wrong and we have simply reached a turning point where it is time for a change.

Such is the case with Mr. Amodei. He votes for trillion dollar spending bills and gives us the lame explanation that there are some good things in that Communist-Democrat attempt to bankrupt our Republic. Perhaps after so long in D.C. the thought of saying no to such profligate spending just didn't occur to Mr.

Amodei. When I call his staff to offer suggestions about real solutions to the real problems that we all face, they don't even say who they are, anymore. It has become increasingly rare to receive replies to letters and emails. Mr. Amodei closed his Elko office and now those in the rural eastern part of our state must also deal with Mr. Amodei's indifferent staff in the Reno or D.C. office. It is clear that the enthusiasm to help our fellow citizens is simply not what it once was with Mr. Amodei or his team. It is surely time for a change.

If Mr. Tarkanian can pledge to clean house and give the Second Congressional District a fresh start, then he deserves our enthusiastic support. It would be wonderful to be able to again call the Congressman's office and be greeted by someone who properly introduces themselves and treats fellow citizens with genuine friendship and respect. After seeing both men in a side-by-side discussion, I think that Mr. Tarkanian's fresh perspective and America First stance is exactly the sort of change that we need for Northern Nevada.

J. Tyler Ballance

Reno

