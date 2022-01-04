Letter: We need unity training, not diversity training

Editor:

With all the division in America my New Years resolution is to see more unity in 2022. One statement I agree with is the things that unify us are greater than the things that divide us but I’ve never seen a class in unity training or an emphasis on our strengths as Americans.

Instead what I see is 300 million people going in 300 million different directions which is fine except that the serious problems facing America today are best solved by everyone pulling on the rope in the same direction. Instead we are headed more in the direction of civil war than civility. That’s why we need to end diversity training and start unity training.

Instead of emphasizing our differences how about the idea of treating everyone -- regardless of race -- with kindness and respect? The problem with multiculturalism is that it is dividing us. It starts out fine celebrating different cultures and traditions but quickly devolves into exploring the slights and atrocities committed against your group. Spend too long in this toxic environment and hatred and bitterness sets in.

I’m not minimizing the prejudice and injustice of the past or that we can’t improve but I want to be held accountable for my actions and not “400 years of white man oppression”. I believe that certain problems facing us today are solvable but once you start bringing in the injustices of the past it quickly becomes hopeless.

We’re going in the wrong direction. We need to change this paradigm that is leading to so much social unrest and violence but that doesn’t mean a return to status quo. We need to go in a new direction and end diversity training, multiculturalism and ethnic sensitivity training and replace it with a new paradigm. Treat others with kindness and respect regardless of their race religion or creed.

Kem Kough

Wells

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0