Letter: Wear your mask and quit griping

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So, the Governor has mandated that masks be worn in public.

We can just hear many of you moaning and groaning and hollering about "big brother" intruding on your constitutional rights.

So, we're being legally forced to cooperate with the government in keeping us safe???

Never heard of that???

Well, if you're all worked up about masks, just wait 'til you hear about these new things they have called SEATBELTS.

For pete's sakes, just wear your mask like a reasonable adult and live.

Bob and Kate Alston

South Fork

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0