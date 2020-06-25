Letter: Wear your mask and quit griping
0 comments

Letter: Wear your mask and quit griping

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

So, the Governor has mandated that masks be worn in public.

We can just hear many of you moaning and groaning and hollering about "big brother" intruding on your constitutional rights.

So, we're being legally forced to cooperate with the government in keeping us safe???

Never heard of that???

Well, if you're all worked up about masks, just wait 'til you hear about these new things they have called SEATBELTS.

For pete's sakes, just wear your mask like a reasonable adult and live.

Bob and Kate Alston

South Fork

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cancelation of NCPG
Letters

Letter: Cancelation of NCPG

I have participated in the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering for over thirty years and I am disappointed that the event has been canceled for n…

Letter: Vote for Rex
Letters

Letter: Vote for Rex

I encourage Elko County voters to support Rex Steninger in the June 9 Primary Election. If Rex has not been doing a good job, you would not be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News