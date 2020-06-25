Letter: Wear your mask and quit griping

So, the Governor has mandated that masks be worn in public.
We can just hear many of you moaning and groaning and hollering about "big brother" intruding on your constitutional rights.
So, we're being legally forced to cooperate with the government in keeping us safe???
Never heard of that???
Well, if you're all worked up about masks, just wait 'til you hear about these new things they have called SEATBELTS.
For pete's sakes, just wear your mask like a reasonable adult and live.
Bob and Kate Alston
South Fork
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!