{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

The truth of the matter Adam Laxalt had already lost the election before it started. Sisolak was backed by big out-of-state money and they bought the election in Las Vegas.

Adam Laxalt shaking hands with voters in Goldfield was great but the game was on in Las Vegas -- Laxalt was never in the game.

The Liberals bought this election, now we live with it! Welcome to California east, Elko folks!

Mike Laughlin

Lamoille

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments