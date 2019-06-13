Editor:
The truth of the matter Adam Laxalt had already lost the election before it started. Sisolak was backed by big out-of-state money and they bought the election in Las Vegas.
Adam Laxalt shaking hands with voters in Goldfield was great but the game was on in Las Vegas -- Laxalt was never in the game.
The Liberals bought this election, now we live with it! Welcome to California east, Elko folks!
Mike Laughlin
Lamoille
