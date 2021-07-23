Letter: Well done, Elko!

Editor:

Congratulations Elko County on not only becoming the second Constitutional County in the nation, but now making another bold move in prohibiting “vaccine passports”! Imagine the people across the nation watching what we are accomplishing here, being inspired by our actions, and duplicating them - Lyon County is also a Constitutional County for example. Lander County has started a snowball so we are running with the momentum.

Our community is coming together in the following way. The Elko County School Board has sent a letter to the governor seeking parental choice regarding what children put in and on their bodies. Elko City Council sent a letter supporting the Elko County School Board and the County Commissioners are in the process of doing the same.

As we come together in this way, we will be able to continue being proactive in defending our rights as given under the Constitution of the United States of America. We have made steps forward and must continue as further threats appear (such as the door knocking strike force).

Thank you to our elected officials for listening to our concerns and responding with actions to protect us.

Christy Armbruster

Elko

