Editor:
The recent vote by the W. Wendover City Council indicating they want to allow a Federally illegal drug cartel to operate in Wendover is incredulous. The fact that three members of the city council accepted large sums in monetary and in-kind contributions from the same illegal drug cartel then voted to allow that same drug cartel to push its drugs in W. Wendover is shocking.
Public law 91-513 prohibits the manufacture, distribution, dispensation, or possession of marijuana even if there are no state regulations prohibiting the sale of the poison. There is no such thing as ”medical" marijuana, it’s a scam and subterfuge.
During the ballot measure vote nearly every county in Nevada voted overwhelming to keep the marijuana out of their communities, 13 of Nevada’s 16 counties including Elko County voted overwhelmingly to keep the marijuana out of their communities, their schools, their children’s bedrooms and off the highways. Only the drug infested Las Vegas area with help from Reno pushed through the ballot issue on marijuana.
It appears the City Council is relying on the local citizens to remain complacent and not speak up until it’s too late. It was noted by the city manager, Mr. Melville, in a recent news article that the citizens haven’t spoke up in Council meetings. Of course Council is ignoring the ballot measure NO vote.
A few facts about marijuana as listed in Federal publications, in addition to the lowering of young people’s lQ, there are additional listed issues and a few are altered senses, mood changes, impaired body movement, difficulty thinking, impaired memory, paranoia, potentially FATAL aspergillus (fungus), schizophrenia, hallucinations, depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and drug addiction along with leukemia, mental issues and birth defects with the unborn, and that’s just for starters.
Now for a list of the good things about marijuana ...
Citizens are urged to speak up as the families and children of W. Wendover deserve better, like drug free schools, a drug free community and safe highways for their overall safety, quality of life, health and wellness.
Frank C. Gardner
Fernley
