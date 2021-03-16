 Skip to main content
Letter: What about Spartans mascot?
Letter: What about Spartans mascot?

Letters mailbox

Editor:

I notice the press was quick to note that the Elko High School mascot, the Indian, was not objectionable and deserves to be retained.

What so the Spartans of Spring Creek High School? True, they were a warrior class and embodied the warrior spirit, but what of the slaves they made and kept so their warrior tradition could be maintained?

For those not familiar with Spartan history, the Spartans enslaved an entire people called the Helots who farmed and tended the Spartan fields.

The Spartans enforced their rule over the Helots through terror and assassination.

Bruce Stanton

Spring Creek

