Letter: What about those who suffered reactions to COVID-19 shots?

I'm hurting and I'm mad. What about those who suffered a reaction to the COVID-19 shots? Are we supposed to stay quietly "swept under the carpet?" The hospital was going to release me with a "nice you visited us again. Goodbye." I complained loudly enough they finally gave me a prescription for pain pills. My Dr. can only scratch his head in consternation and renew the pain pill prescription. If I am bound to live in pain for the rest of my life, would it hurt Moderna to at least pay for the pain pills and some compensation for all the pain? I am bound to a walker and an easy chair. I can't do the ordinary tasks of the day. Who is going to shop for my groceries? Thank you Walmart for the electric buggies. Who is going to clean my house? Can I push the vacuum like a walker? Yes, go ahead and get your shots but beware if you have some problems that might cause a reaction. Unfortunately the companies were not allowed enough time for proper testing of the serum and its effects. Most people will not react, thank heavens, but that doesn't help those of us who must suffer the ill effects. My problem -- the serum reacted with my rheumatoid arthritis with a result of extensive, debilitating pain.