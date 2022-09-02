Letter: What are GOP's positive plans?

Editor:

I had intended to ignore Jan Boyer’s objection to my earlier editorial endorsing Adam Laxalt in his bid to replace Catherine Cortez Masto in the U.S. Senate, but her invitation to enumerate some “positive, forward-looking plans of the Republican Party” deserves a reply.

As a memory refresher, I credited Sen. Masto with being a nice person, but back in Washington, D.C., she votes in lockstep with the Democrat Party that has gone crazy. She voted with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders 94% of the time and with progressive extremist Chuck Schumer 98% of the time.

In contrast to the Democrats, the Republican Party does not want boys to compete against our girls in sports. They do not want boys to be able to use girls’ bathrooms. They do not encourage our children to change their genders. They do not want critical race theory taught in our schools. They can define what a woman is. They do not want to take away our guns. They want to reopen our gas pipelines, restore our energy independence and reduce fuel costs.

In addition, Republicans want to close our borders and end the deadly flow of drugs that cause more than 100,000 deaths a year. They opposed “forgiving” student loan debt and saddling everyday taxpayers with that responsibility. They also opposed the recent addition of 87,000 armed IRS agents to the federal payroll to harass us.

The Nevada Republican Party last week sent out an email saying it believes: the government has no place in your medical decisions; school choice is essential; the Second Amendment was not written for hunters; free speech means all speech; and Election Day should be a holiday.

How’s that for positive, forward-looking plans?

Ms. Boyer also seemed offended as a registered Democrat that I would point out all the insane proposals put forth by her party. But rather than take offense, I would hope she and many others in her party follow the lead of the late, great Ronald Reagan and recognize that their party has left them.

The choice in November is clear. Please join me in electing conservative Republican candidates, including Adam Laxalt.

Rex Steninger