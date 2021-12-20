Letter: What can be done about home prices?

Editor:

Like my fellow citizens, I have been wondering what needs to be done about the skyrocketing cost of housing here. I try not to be a complainer and instead try to offer possible solutions to problems like this.

Real estate speculators, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and other groups of investors have been artificially inflating the prices of homes and apartments here for the past several years. While there are some other factors in play, I think it is fair to acknowledge that real estate speculators have done the lion's share of the damage to the real estate market. Curbing the activities of the real estate speculators would be a good first step in helping our citizens to once again be able to afford a house for their families.

I have suggested to Congressman Amodei that an amendment to the Fair Housing Act be made that mandates that owner occupants should have the first right to buy homes for the first year that a single family home is on the market. For apartments, residents should have the first right of refusal when their apartment is put up for sale; meaning that residents should be given the right to form a housing cooperative that has the first right to buy the apartment complex when an apartment is placed on the market.

This sort of measure would go a long way to reducing the inflationary effect on prices caused by REITs and other investment firms who have been constantly speculating in, and manipulating our housing markets across America.

J. Tyler Ballance

Reno

