Letter: What exactly is CRT?

Editor:

We hear a lot about Critical Race Theory (CRT) these days. Recently I became interested in what is actually involved in this "theory." I need to credit Judicial Watch for much of what I've learned.

In my research I focused on Montgomery County Public Schools, the largest school district in Maryland. I discovered there is a great array of subjects and methods involved in their teaching of CRT. I chose to focus primarily on race relations and so-called "Social Justice."

In their classes on "Systems of Oppression" they teach that our country has in place systems of oppression (think of "systematic racism") that they claim are at the very foundation of our American culture, society and laws. For example, included in their presentation of CRT they have a segment on "Series of Injustice." They emphasize what happens when, "Justice Isn't Served" or where there is "No Justice" at all.

In the "Scenarios of Injustice" classes, students work together to determine how to view injustice. They are required to discuss and write their ideas after observing a video in which they witness two men — one black and one white -- who are fighting in a parking lot. Police arrive and separate the two men. As they do this they force the black man to the ground, handcuff him and then place him in the police car. The policemen then briefly question the white man who shakes hands with the police officers and then simply walks away smiling.

In my view all of this is very destructive. But the hardest thing for me to understand and accept in the CRT training in this school district is a book they recommend entitled "Antiracist Baby." This book teaches very young children "the concept and power of antiracism." Those subscribing to this lunacy say, "It's the perfect gift for children up to three years of age." I have four daughters. When they were three years old I was teaching them how to tie their shoe laces and brush their teeth. I had no idea that I should include antiracism and social justice.

But hey, this wasn't my fault! I was never taught CRT in the schools I attended. Although I could tie my own shoe laces, my teachers had enough of a challenge simply teaching me the three R's. Is CRT really what needs to be taught in public schools? I'll leave this decision to you parents who know better than anyone what is best for your children.

Duane Hoem

Elko

