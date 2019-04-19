{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

What has happened to our Nevada? The days of great cattle and sheep country destroyed by BLM and the USFS -- the Environmental Movement. They burnt up Lamoille Canyon for lack of grazing for 40 years.

Now we have people in Las Vegas calling the shots. We have a Governor who wants nothing to do with Northeastern Nevada.

How did we get where are at? We thought the Republican voter would vote. Wrong.

We are dead in water because folks did not pay attention. We are adrift with no one to save NEVADA -- Sad!

Mike Laughlin

Lamoille

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
0

Load comments