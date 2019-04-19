Editor:
What has happened to our Nevada? The days of great cattle and sheep country destroyed by BLM and the USFS -- the Environmental Movement. They burnt up Lamoille Canyon for lack of grazing for 40 years.
Now we have people in Las Vegas calling the shots. We have a Governor who wants nothing to do with Northeastern Nevada.
How did we get where are at? We thought the Republican voter would vote. Wrong.
We are dead in water because folks did not pay attention. We are adrift with no one to save NEVADA -- Sad!
Mike Laughlin
Lamoille
You are speaking the truth about our future and if we Rep . DON'T VOTE we will Lose, we have to take our State from top to bottom to top Elected officials work for us please vote Republican
