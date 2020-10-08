Letter: What I found talking to other school districts

What I found in our area corroborated the Brown University study. The districts I contacted constituted a total of 221 schools ranging in size from large schools like Spanish Springs High School, Carson High, Tooele High School, and Twin Falls High School to small schools like Lund. Although many have had individual students or staff who have tested positive for COVID, most were not thought to have contracted it at school. Not one school has had to close for any period of time because of an outbreak.

I have no idea how many individual classrooms would be contained in 221 schools. A conservative estimate would be 2,500. Out of all those classrooms, only one five-student special-ed unit was closed until staff and students were tested. Keep in mind that most of these schools started in August and have been meeting for six weeks by this time. This does not include Bishop Manogue High School, which closed after two positive cases and is a private Catholic school.