Letter: What I found talking to other school districts

What I found talking to other school districts
Editor:
As Elko County ponders a return to in-person instruction, one fear is that school-related outbreaks of the virus will explode, resulting in classroom and school closures and endangering our communities.
However, a recent Brown University study has found minimal evidence that COVID-19 is transferring inside K-12 school buildings. University of Minnesota director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, Michael Osterholm, reports, “Everyone had a fear there would be explosive outbreaks of transmission in the schools. In colleges, there have been. We have to say that, to date, we have not seen those in the younger kids, and that is a really important observation.”
Although we hear stories of a teacher being hospitalized or a school outbreak a state away, we hear about these anomalies because they are, indeed, rare.
To test this in our area, I contacted school districts that border Elko County — Tooele County, Twin Falls, Lander County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, and White Pine County. I also contacted other districts in Nevada with populations similar to Elko County (population 52,778). I contacted Lyon County (57,510), Carson City (55,916), Douglas County (48, 905), and Nye County (46,523). Finally, I contacted Washoe County School District (county population of 471,519).
What I found in our area corroborated the Brown University study. The districts I contacted constituted a total of 221 schools ranging in size from large schools like Spanish Springs High School, Carson High, Tooele High School, and Twin Falls High School to small schools like Lund. Although many have had individual students or staff who have tested positive for COVID, most were not thought to have contracted it at school. Not one school has had to close for any period of time because of an outbreak.
I have no idea how many individual classrooms would be contained in 221 schools. A conservative estimate would be 2,500. Out of all those classrooms, only one five-student special-ed unit was closed until staff and students were tested. Keep in mind that most of these schools started in August and have been meeting for six weeks by this time. This does not include Bishop Manogue High School, which closed after two positive cases and is a private Catholic school.
As I spoke with assistant superintendents, HR managers, and others in district offices, I was impressed with how eager they were to tell me of the innovative ways they have found to make in-person learning possible for their students. Each district does things a little differently: alternating weeks (Lyon County), two days on and two days off with one day online for all, every other day. While acknowledging that it hasn’t been easy, the people I talked to were enthusiastic about what they were doing and proud of their hard work.
Another thing that impressed me was the creative ways that districts found to protect high-risk teachers. One high-risk English teacher at a small, rural school is working at Central Office and English classes are broadcast from a larger school for the students. Another high school teacher has installed plexiglass and a clear shower curtain around her desk and has only no-contact assignments. Many districts have their most at-risk teachers working with online students.
I would encourage school board members and administrators who are concerned about these types of issues to reach out to others in nearby and similarly-sized districts. We can learn from their creativity, persistence, and innovation to offer the best education possible to the students of Elko County.
Marianne Dahl Johnson
Deeth
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!