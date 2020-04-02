Letter: What is threshold on Trump briefings?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Each day during the coronavirus White House briefings there are medical professionals (Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the Surgeon General) who are watching and listening to President Trump. Vice President Pence and sometimes the Secretaries of State, Treasury and Attorney General are also attending these briefings. These witnessing people are truly seeing an unhinged, inept and dangerous leader concerning the unfolding of this pandemic.

What is the true threshold point where these witnessing people initially take action to remove Donald Trump as president? Will the threshold be an incomprehensible number of dead Americans from this virus?

Or will the threshold point be the sum total of comments/directives made by Trump like: the virus will go away, the miracle fish tank cure-all-drug, magic numbers for ventilators, plenty of PPE's and test kits, it’s over at Easter, deep state conspiracy, don't call certain State Governors, the pandemic is a hoax, and so on?

Are the witnesses willing to make a collective testimonial concerning the validity of Donald Trump’s cognitive leadership abilities to protect Americans?