Letter: What Trump really wants is a force field

So, four years ago Trump campaigned on a promise to build a great big wall between us and Mexico.
Instead, he's constructing a gigantic fence outside the OTHER gigantic fence already around the White House.
In other words, he's pretty much created a DMZ between himself and the American people.
Our only question about this new fence is whether or not he'll try to get Mexico to pay for it ?
Kate and Bob Alston
South Fork
