Letter: What Trump really wants is a force field

Editor:

So, four years ago Trump campaigned on a promise to build a great big wall between us and Mexico.

Instead, he's constructing a gigantic fence outside the OTHER gigantic fence already around the White House.

In other words, he's pretty much created a DMZ between himself and the American people.

Our only question about this new fence is whether or not he'll try to get Mexico to pay for it ?

Kate and Bob Alston

South Fork

