Letter: Whatever happened to crime and punishment?

Letters mailbox

Editor:

Elko falls in line with the rest of our diseased country. A repeat felon gets busted with a stolen TV and drug paraphernalia. Judge Simons previously suspends two drug charges with the habitual criminal having seven felony arrests within two years.

Unbelievable and sickening! Whatever happened to crime and punishment?

The suspect should have been behind bars for a long, long time or deported if warranted. America has become a cesspool because of liberals and upstanding American citizens are paying the tab as usual.

Ed Graham

Lamoille

