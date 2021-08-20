Letter: When was America so great?

Dear Ms. Homer:
Please educate us: When exactly was America so great? Was it when we first began building our country on the backs of people that we, the white people, felt deserved less than us? When we came to America, a land already inhabited, and decided manifest destiny entitled us to eradicate the people who already inhabited the land?
Was it the writing of the constitution, giving freedom for all (white, Protestant men, and no one that does not fit that description)? Perhaps, it was when the country nearly ended because a handful of white people began to grow a conscience?
Or, maybe it was when women were not allowed to attend college, or be educated at all really. When the first woman doctor had to attend college after having been accepted as a joke? What woman needs to know things to keep the children and kitchen in line, am I right?
Maybe, it was the time of the robber barrens, those that raped and pillaged the economy, using the blood, sweat, tears and lives of the common man like a credit card to build their empires? Perhaps you mean the part of time when the KKK reigned as king, and Jim Crow kept “Those People” in line? Or, the part where women had to fight tooth and nail to have even the smallest illusion that they have free agency, the ability to vote, to own a credit card without the signature of a man? Was it that part?
No, our country was never great, but nostalgia sure wants us to stay in the place where it’s easy to overlook all the inconvenient truths that wreck the imaginary construct that touts the American hero, the cowboy, fighting for the common good. Well, so long as that common good is white, male, and doesn’t question the reality of the lives and cultures they’ve laid waste to on their journey to supremacy. I don’t use the term supremacy lightly, here.
If that is greatness, please, leave me out.
Samantha Carbury
Spring Creek