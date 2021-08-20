Letter: When was America so great?

Dear Ms. Homer:

Please educate us: When exactly was America so great? Was it when we first began building our country on the backs of people that we, the white people, felt deserved less than us? When we came to America, a land already inhabited, and decided manifest destiny entitled us to eradicate the people who already inhabited the land?

Was it the writing of the constitution, giving freedom for all (white, Protestant men, and no one that does not fit that description)? Perhaps, it was when the country nearly ended because a handful of white people began to grow a conscience?

Or, maybe it was when women were not allowed to attend college, or be educated at all really. When the first woman doctor had to attend college after having been accepted as a joke? What woman needs to know things to keep the children and kitchen in line, am I right?