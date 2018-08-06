Editor:
I sit here in front of my computer with a heavy, tired heart, typing this first letter of many letters that will continue to be written and sent out, expressing the demand of immediate actions that need to be taken by our government and judicial system against all government officials and U.S. citizens involved in terrorist acts against our own country and other countries which took place on around or about all events leading up to and including 911!
Yes, I am talking about 911 and yes, I did say U.S. citizens and U.S. government leaders involved in the unacceptable crimes that killed and ruined millions of lives and families not only in the U.S. but all over the world!
When will George Bush, and Condoleezza Rice be arrested to face the U.S. government on their part in the 911 blind eye they turned that could have prevented the whole 911 massacre? When is anyone in our government, and yes I am talking to you Mr. President, Donald Trump. When are you going to start arresting or even put into motion a proper investigation into the events leading up to and including the events that took place on 911?
Does our government and the officials and leaders that we voted into office believe that we are stupid, or blind? Or do they believe that just because the crappy standards and curriculum that our education system pumps into our children have bred a society of brainwashed half dead sheep that actually believe the propaganda fed to us 24/7 is the word of God ... I mean government!
Truth and actual scientific evidence must be just conspiracy theories in the shadow of political evidence? When is enough, enough? When will my fellow Americans finally say we are tired of the lies, deception, genocide, and treason that our own government is passing off as other countries attacking us only to keep the business of war, in business?
I am suggesting that we as a united misled country go research all 911 footage and become aware then demand action be taken. Maybe a petition to start?
Laurae Doerrie
Elko
Do you buy your tinfoil by the semitrailer, or by the railcar?
