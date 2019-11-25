Letter: Who deserves my vote?

Editor:

Why should I vote for Trump? What has he actually done to earn my vote?

Well he’s raised our economy to levels not seen in over 50 years. In so doing, he’s provided employment for millions of Americans and providing jobs for African Americans and Hispanic Americans to all time heights.

His administration has removed 7 million people from food stamps. He is the first president in recent history (if ever) to lower taxes. He has greatly strengthened our military, making our nation much safer.

He is fulfilling his campaign promise to “build the wall.” When this is completed, it too, will enhance our country’s security. And he has done this and much more in just 3 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But why shouldn’t I cast my ballot for a Democratic candidate? What has he or she done for our country in the past 3 years? Well ...? Well ...? I’m honestly unaware of anything important they have accomplished. But hey, their leaders have tried for all these years to impeach our duly elected president. Surely this should count for something!