Letter: Who deserves my vote?

Editor:
Why should I vote for Trump? What has he actually done to earn my vote?
Well he’s raised our economy to levels not seen in over 50 years. In so doing, he’s provided employment for millions of Americans and providing jobs for African Americans and Hispanic Americans to all time heights.
His administration has removed 7 million people from food stamps. He is the first president in recent history (if ever) to lower taxes. He has greatly strengthened our military, making our nation much safer.
He is fulfilling his campaign promise to “build the wall.” When this is completed, it too, will enhance our country’s security. And he has done this and much more in just 3 years.
But why shouldn’t I cast my ballot for a Democratic candidate? What has he or she done for our country in the past 3 years? Well ...? Well ...? I’m honestly unaware of anything important they have accomplished. But hey, their leaders have tried for all these years to impeach our duly elected president. Surely this should count for something!
Perhaps we should look at their party’s platform. Depending on who becomes their party’s candidate. we may see our guns confiscated, fracking banned, our taxes increased, and free health care given to all, including illegal immigrants. Of course in this process we may be forced to give up our personal health care system. But we're promised that we will be able to keep our doctors. Wow! Where have I heard that before?
What it comes down to is which candidate will make life better, not only for me and my family, but for our each of our communities in Elko County. As Salena Zita, a writer for the Washington Examiner states concerning our president's victory in 2016, “It was never about Trump. It was always about our communities. Trump was the symptom, not the cause.” I agree wholeheartedly with this.
For these and many other reasons I'm convinced it’s in my best interest to cast my vote to Keep America Great!
Duane Hoem
Elko