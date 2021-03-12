Letter: Who keeps ripping Limbaugh letter?

Editor:

I am specifically directing this letter to the USPS worker whose route includes the north end of Dotta Drive. For several years now my Limbaugh Letter magazine – and only that periodical -- has had a small rip from one quarter to three quarters of an inch, that appears to be done purposefully.

A few years ago I sent a letter to Elko County’s head Post Master along with pictures of several Limbaugh Letter magazines asking that it stop. Initially I was met with, “How do you know it’s from an Elko County postal worker” (Paraphrased)? The rips appeared new, not ragged and only on the Limbaugh Letter. For a time it stopped; it has resumed.

Now I’m making it public and that is why I am calling you out! Why you choose to only destroy the Limbaugh Letter is anyone’s guess. Perhaps you are a Leftist-hack that is intolerant of other points of view. I’d be curious to know how many other Elko County people who receive the Limbaugh Letter are subject to the same disservice.

S. Barr

Elko

