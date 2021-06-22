Letter: Who will protect our children?

Editor:

Lander County passed a brilliant resolution that prohibits "vaccine passports" from becoming mandated. Why would they do that since there is no passport imposed now? They were being proactive to protect the rights of their citizens to choose! I applaud their action!

Elko County celebrated becoming a Constitutional County and our membership in the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association on June 20 so we have also reaffirmed our rights under the Constitution of the United States of America. What a grand event with powerful speakers and supportive citizens!

A logical next step, as I see it, is to adopt a similar resolution to Lander County where "vaccine passports" will be prohibited here.

The Elko County School Board will consider sending a letter to the governor to reacquire the power for us to choose, at a local level, how to respond to the virus. Will that be enough protection because we anticipate Pfizer and Moderna having approval for the use of injections for children over the age of 5 by the fall?

Should the city council and county commissioners pass a resolution?