Editor:

From shady bookkeeping to downright coverups, the Biden Administration wastes no time inflicting damage on American people by subterfuge and actions that ignore their obligation to protect our interests.

Laws have been designed to safely determine the number of people who can settle here; however, in order to deceive, Democrats want us to believe that month-after-month there has been a drop in border encounters; that they have been working day and night taming the border crisis. But the mechanism used to mask the true number of illegal aliens entering our country is actually illegal: The "scheme" called "parole" authority grants 30,000 a month permission to fly into the U.S. The upshot is, they are not encountered at the border: therefore, not counted.

The Department of Homeland Security rolled out CBP One, a mobile phone app, whereby migrants are allowed to upload biographical info and a photo with request for an asylum appointment at one of eight points of entry. Those who clear the 15-minute very low bar of their claim are granted entry, while they wait for their day in court (years) if they even bother to show up. (Most don't.)

These are not tallied as entries because ports are staffed by the Office of Field Operations, not the Border Patrol. So, tens of thousands are moved off the books, regardless of violating the Parole Law statute which grants only four specific authorities allowing inadmissible nationals into our country: (1) "urgent humanitarian reasons"; (2) "significant public benefit"; (3) determination on case-by-case basis; (4) parole must be temporary. Ha!

Government shifts blame or writes rules blatantly ignoring or flouting the intent of our enacted laws. Biden's next agenda is transforming Temporary Work Visas into Green Cards and setting up agencies in foreign countries where pre-application for admission considers them "qualified aliens" not illegal immigrants, thereby entitling them to enter our borders legally and obtain the same welfare benefits as any American citizen.

Lucky us! We get to pay for it all!

Thelma Homer

Elko