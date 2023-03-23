Editor:

Where are all the wild horse advocacy groups? Why are they ignoring the wild horses this winter? Why aren’t they putting their money to action and saving these poor starving horses?

Where is the National Mustang Association, American Wild Horse Campaign and Wild Horse Education? Do these groups really care about the welfare of wild horses? They blame the Bureau of Land Management as an awful caretaker, inhumane, and out to endanger and eradicate every last horse on public lands.

This winter has been a long and rough one for wild horses in Nevada. Many wild horses are looking for forage through the deep snow, only to find sagebrush of little nutritional value. In some areas, sagebrush plants have been eaten down to the woody trunk. The horses are stripping bark off the juniper trees in some areas. Who is caring for these poor wild horses?

Perhaps the Wild Horse Education group needs to update their curriculum to provide accurate information and educate themselves.

The wild horse “advocacy” groups pledged $20,000 reward money for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot and killed five horses in November 2021 in Jakes Valley, Nevada. The reality is the groups offer reward money so BLM will publish a press release naming them as donors in hopes the public will have sympathy and donate to their organization and raise money for their business.

The groups don’t really care about the well-being of the wild horses. If these groups really cared about the wild horses, they would be working to save them from dying and starving. They fail to post photos or videos of the wild horses suffering from natural conditions, but have hours and hours of video, and post long blogs blaming BLM for inhumane treatment. If they really cared, they would be doing something. It is time to hold these nonprofit deceptive groups accountable.

Cody Coombs

Ely