Letter: Why install 'steps to nowhere'?

Editor:

I'm writing this letter in response to last Friday's front page article. I have been golfing at Ruby View for 30 years. During that time I have worked with many other golf enthusiasts volunteering to improve our course. Ruby View has always been one of the best cared for municipal golf courses.

The decision that the city council made last year to cut the water off to the fairways, a month before the course actually closed and the opportunity for the grass to go dormant naturally created the disaster that was once our beautiful fairways. The council should let the experts manage the care of the golf course.

The golf course is not a city park were you can walk your dog and let your kids play. It is a golf course with two water hazards. While installing steps at the ponds might make politicians sleep better at night, why would we waste taxpayers' money on steps to nowhere?

While I have high hopes for the Duncan Golf group they need to communicate better with the the ladies' and men's golf association on their plans for the pro shop. What club lines they are going to have, as an example. They mentioned all of the tournaments that are lined up. How will people spend their prize money in an empty pro shop?