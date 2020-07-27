Letter: Why isn't Elko following virus recommendations?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr Putnam:

I’m a typical tourist, passing through Elko on the way to somewhere else. As my wife and I approached Elko, I searched your site for COVID-19 information and found the “Nevada State Report” dated 19 July. There, I learned that Elko County is among the three hottest Corona-19 spots in a very hot state. I also reviewed the recommendations in that report, among which were:

• Ensure enforcement of the masking requirements in business establishments.

• Consider further limitations on occupancy or operation of certain businesses in highly affected counties ...

Tonight, I ordered takeout from a restaurant on Idaho Street (their “Shrimp Lover” combo is spectacular). When I went into the restaurant, I was shocked to find every occupied table in the establishment (the majority of them) taken up by closely grouped, unmasked customers. Most tables I saw had at least six people in attendance. The wait staff were all masked, though the cash register person, behind a screen, did not cover her nose.