Letter: Why no speed traps on Lamoille Highway?

Question: Why don't Elko County Sheriff and Nevada Highway Patrol have speed traps on Lamoille Highway and more over at the FLASHING YELLOW LIGHTS at the Spring Creek High School?

I travel Lamoille Highway at times multiple times a day and different hours. There are hundreds of vehicles that speed on that highway. The Elko yearly budget could be met by more speeding and other violation fines.

Also in Lamoille on Mountain View Road the speed limit is 25 mph. People are traveling over 50 on that road.

I would like to hear a good reason why our law enforcement can’t be giving more tickets. With more tickets more officers can be employed.

Breaking the law means breaking the law, speeding tickets or other violations.

More tickets will also SAVE MORE LIVES.

Michael Nordwig

Lamoille

