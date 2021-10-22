 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why we need to replace our senators

  • 0
Letters mailbox

Editor:

I sent a letter to Sen. Rosen expressing how BAD the situation is at the border -- illegals swamping Border Patrol, criminals/gangs coming over, Covid, sex trafficking, drugs -- which as Fentanyl is a BIG one, etc.

The response I received ignored everything except for the drugs -- she touted herself and her democrat colleagues for how much money has been designated for treatment of people with opioid problems. How about securing the border so a lot of the drugs are not available?

That mindset needs to be changed.

Mark DuBois

Elko

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News