Letter: Why we need to replace our senators

I sent a letter to Sen. Rosen expressing how BAD the situation is at the border -- illegals swamping Border Patrol, criminals/gangs coming over, Covid, sex trafficking, drugs -- which as Fentanyl is a BIG one, etc.

The response I received ignored everything except for the drugs -- she touted herself and her democrat colleagues for how much money has been designated for treatment of people with opioid problems. How about securing the border so a lot of the drugs are not available?