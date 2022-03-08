Letter: Why we ranch

It’s an addiction plain and simple. Addicted to space, addicted to solitude, addicted to trying, and hope, and stiff upper lips. Addicted to clean muddy water, coming cold off the mountain. Addicted to green grass poking its head up in April, and stretching high in June. Addicted to the sight of a little, wiggly-tailed calf wobbly dancing around his momma in search of his first warm sweet meal. Addicted to the perfect knowledge of exactly what your child has been up to when they come home hours after anticipated, and not worrying if the authorities will be around, but if all the gates are closed and all the calves paired up. Addicted to the one time in ten that you hit the market good, and the unrequited confidence that next year will be just as good, if not better. Addicted to seeing too clearly exactly how beautiful this place will be. Addicted to overlooking the long tiresome road to get there. Addicted to the peace, and security that comes from not knowing how bad it is out there. I’ll bet it would be two weeks before I learned about the Martians invading D.C. And even then I’d probably finish pulling a calf before sitting down to think about it.