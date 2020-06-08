Letter: Why you should elect Koble to Congress

Editor:
I'm endorsing Clint Koble for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District and I want to tell you why.
I've known Clint for three years now and he's made many trips to Elko from his home in Reno to listen and learn about our community. It shows he cares enough to drive all the way out here time after time with a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He's probably the hardest working guy I've met in politics.
More than the fact that Clint is a decent, likable guy, he has helped thousands of people in northern Nevada. For years, he provided counseling for rural entrepreneurs to start and expand their small businesses. In 2008, he facilitated a community assessment in Wells that literally transformed the town, after the devastating earthquake.
Clint also spent almost 8 years as the State Director of the Nevada Farm Service Agency of the USDA. Clint grew up on a farm himself, so he knows how to work well with farmers, ranchers, and Native American producers, especially during the drought years of 2011- 2014.
Clint is the perfect Democrat to represent CD-2 because he understands rural values and culture. For example, Clint believes in commonsense gun reform. He himself is a gun owner -- he isn't coming to take your guns away. He supports background checks, and other commonsense measures that balance civil liberty and public safety.
Clint's reason for running is simple: he's running for Congress because he loves Nevada, and truly wants to help the people of our state. Nevada is home to him, and knowing Clint, he will fight for any home he loves. That's what he's made of.
He told me the other day that our reality is shattered because of COVID-19, that tomorrow will not look like today. That we have to put aside our differences, roll up our shirtsleeves and rebuild our country from the ground up if we are going to step forward. He said it will be tough, but Nevadans are Battle Born and have "got this."
I encourage you to support Clint Koble. Check out his website at www.kobleforcongress.com — you can even give him a call using the number on his website to talk to him directly. Good leaders are good listeners, and I know that Clint would love to hear from you.
Mike Smith
Elko
