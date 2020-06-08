Letter: Why you should elect Koble to Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I'm endorsing Clint Koble for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District and I want to tell you why.

I've known Clint for three years now and he's made many trips to Elko from his home in Reno to listen and learn about our community. It shows he cares enough to drive all the way out here time after time with a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He's probably the hardest working guy I've met in politics.

More than the fact that Clint is a decent, likable guy, he has helped thousands of people in northern Nevada. For years, he provided counseling for rural entrepreneurs to start and expand their small businesses. In 2008, he facilitated a community assessment in Wells that literally transformed the town, after the devastating earthquake.

Clint also spent almost 8 years as the State Director of the Nevada Farm Service Agency of the USDA. Clint grew up on a farm himself, so he knows how to work well with farmers, ranchers, and Native American producers, especially during the drought years of 2011- 2014.