Letter: With respect to our highway patrolmen

Editor:

Last Tuesday we took my son-in-law Adam Beaty and our daughter Annemarie to the Star Hotel noon meal to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. Before we left we saw three Nevada Highway Patrolmen leave.

I want to express my great admiration and respect for these men. They have assisted me on I-80 when my car blew out a tire. They have also assisted me in escorting heavy equipment for me that we have brought to our ranch from Utah and Idaho.

In every contact I have had with them they have always been considerate and helpful and very professional. We always know that they are there to keep us safe.

I think that we in Nevada our fortunate to have the "Cream of the Crop."

Please express my appreciation to all of your readers for our great support and appreciation for these dedicated public servants.

John E. Neff

Ruby Valley

