Wonderful care for my dog
Editor:
It is with profound gratitude that I write this letter. I have two Dobermans, and recently (over Easter weekend) my 9-year-old male got an obstruction in his intestines. Because my veterinarian is at Elko Veterinary Clinic, and they normally are open for a few hours on Sundays, I was able to reach the veterinarian that was on call (Dr. Warner) and even though it was Easter Sunday, he came into the office and performed emergency surgery on my dog.
Once he was doing the surgery, he also discovered that my dog had a spleen with what looked like a tumor to him. So he took out his spleen as well. Adonis had to stay at the clinic for several days. But he was well taken care of and given the best care they could give him.
I want to thank the whole staff at the clinic for taking such good care of him and for loving him like they do. I was just there today getting my younger dog’s nails trimmed, and three of the staff asked me how he was doing. They are wonderful people, and I would recommend Elko Veterinary Clinic to anyone.
Cathy Vance
Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.