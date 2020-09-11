Letter: Working to protect Ruby Mountains

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The Ruby Mountains are one of the most iconic places in Nevada. They are a major attraction for outdoor recreation of all kinds, generating millions of dollars for the state’s economy. In particular, the Rubies are a very popular hunting and fishing destination and home to many species of game including mountain goats, bighorn sheep, elk, various game birds, several species of fish, and other animals including Nevada’s largest mule deer herd.

These deer spend summers in the high mountains, but, as winter snows set in, they begin seasonal migrations to their historic wintering grounds. Some of these deer make a months-long journey along corridors to winter range as far as 100 miles away. Human activities in the path of these animals can disrupt their migration, stressing them at a time when they are already struggling through the harsh conditions of winter.

In 2017, anonymous requests were made to the Forest Service to lease 54,000 acres in the Rubies for oil and gas development. Fortunately, the Forest Service denied those requests, but the threat still exists.