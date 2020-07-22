× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

As the coronavirus crisis escalates across Nevada, Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Legislature want to put our most vulnerable neighbors at risk – the elderly and those with long-term disabilities. The governor and legislators are cutting more than 9% of funding reserved for Medicaid long-term and personal care services.

Governor Sisolak has signed the budget proposal to slash funding for those who need it most. Cuts include a 6% rate cut to Medicaid providers, and rolling back a 3.3% rate increase for personal care services passed last session. These cuts are short sighted and ultimately detrimental to the most vulnerable Nevadans, and the state’s already fragile and essential caregiving workforce.

We strongly condemn these cuts to long-term care services, programs, rates, eligibility and benefits. We urge the Governor and the Legislature to rethink this action and restore these funds back to our Nevada citizens.

These rate cuts will cause the following issues: