Nye County GOP chairman says letter not 'seditious'

The following letter was posted Sunday by Nye County Republican Party Chairman Chris Zimmerman. His original letter posted Friday can be read on the party’s Facebook page.
———
With the publishing of the “Letter from the Chairman” on January 8th what has followed has been nothing short of shocking. After much discussion, we felt it would be wise to post this update to address some concerning assumptions and accusations.
We have been overwhelmed with responses of support and encouragement from so many across our country and worldwide. Prayers, thanks, and more have been shared. We endeavored to answer calls and emails at the beginning before we truly realized the far reaching aspects of this through social media. If we don’t answer your calls or emails at this point, it is not because we do not care: we just can’t keep up with the flow of exponentially increasing numbers of contacts.
This was intended to be a letter to our local membership only. A worldwide viral audience was never in view. Members regularly share their views and this was no different.
Nothing in the letter was original to me. I have no “inside” access to the administration so what was posted was simply a summary of things that are readily available for any willing to do the research which was then provided to the membership for their consideration. As chairman, I have no way to force anyone (nor would I want it) to think in any particular way.
Nye county has always been Trump country so we don’t see it as out of the ordinary to believe our president when he says he will never give up. We have had four years of incredible growth in the economy, advances in freedoms, and more under the Trump presidency so we find it difficult to believe that the media’s portrayal of him now to be accurate.
Lin Wood, cited in the letter as a source, called out Pence for treason many days before this letter was published, among many others.
There was nothing in the letter that included, implied, or supported anything seditious. In fact, as we fielded calls with questions we recommended to people to take care of their families, pray for our country, and connect/serve your neighbors (regardless of political positions). We told nobody to rise up or do anything other than these. We encourage community involvement.
We would ask the reader to discern, based on the above clarifications, if the letter published is actually any problem at all. Given the widespread closing of accounts in social media, including the unprecedented action of closing the president’s account, we would hold that this letter simply exercises our first amendment right to express a summary of thoughts so our membership could be prepared. If the reader thinks for a moment, when a storm is approaching with the possibility of tornadoes, alerts are given with steps to prepare even if no tornado appears. Is this any different?
In closing, the letter referenced 1776: the year the Declaration of Independence was signed with the following words included:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Surely, grandfathers told their grandchildren about the unusual events they saw and lived through. We are in unusual days now and so we will be telling our grandchildren about them as well. To the reader we make this request: understand that you, your family, or your neighbor may be feeling hitherto unknown levels of stress in these strange times. Let them know you care, let them know you want to help, and try to uplift spirits that may feel crushed. They may disagree with you but that has never stopped America from serving them truly from the heart.
May God bless America and our president.
Chris Zimmerman
Chairman