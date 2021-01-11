Nye County GOP chairman says letter not 'seditious'

The following letter was posted Sunday by Nye County Republican Party Chairman Chris Zimmerman. His original letter posted Friday can be read on the party’s Facebook page.

———

With the publishing of the “Letter from the Chairman” on January 8th what has followed has been nothing short of shocking. After much discussion, we felt it would be wise to post this update to address some concerning assumptions and accusations.

We have been overwhelmed with responses of support and encouragement from so many across our country and worldwide. Prayers, thanks, and more have been shared. We endeavored to answer calls and emails at the beginning before we truly realized the far reaching aspects of this through social media. If we don’t answer your calls or emails at this point, it is not because we do not care: we just can’t keep up with the flow of exponentially increasing numbers of contacts.

This was intended to be a letter to our local membership only. A worldwide viral audience was never in view. Members regularly share their views and this was no different.