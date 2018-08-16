Open letter on mental illness in Nevada
Dear Honorable State Representive:
I am writing this letter concerning the mental illness epidemic affecting our country. It is important that the stigma of mental illness be removed from our society. Educating the public about mental illness, developing and/or expanding programs and facilities and making them more accessible for those affected to receive the proper help, would be a good place to start.
Mental health illnesses include ADHD, Anxiety Disorders, Autism, Bipolar, Borderline Personality Disorder, Depression, Dissociative Disorders, Early Psychosis and Psychosis, Eating Disorders, Obsessive Compulsive Disorders, Post-traumatic Stress, Suicide, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, 18.5 percent of the world population is affected by a mental illness of some type. Only 66 percent of the population that is affected with a mental illness receives treatment.
According to the World Population Review for 2018 the population for the state of Nevada is 3,056,824, which by the statistics mean 565,512 people are affected with a mental illness of some type and only 373,238 of those are receiving treatment, which means there are 192,274 in need of treatment.
Excluded in those statistics are the family members and friends of the mentally ill that also need help to learn how to cope with their loved one’s illness. Using the same statistics for Elko County the 2018 total population is 52,649 and 9,740 are ill and 6,428 are receiving treatment, leaving 3,312 in need of treatment along with the family and friends.
Rural Nevada has very few resources to turn to in the midst of a mental illness crisis. Recently a family member of mine was diagnosed with a mental illness. I have done extensive research and there is no financial, in-patient care or housing help for my loved one; because they don’t have a felony or they don’t have any children.
I have sought out a support group for myself through NAMI which for rural Nevada is a video group once a month. NAMI also has a peer support group in Elko County for those afflicted with a mental illness but we need more help, not only in rural Nevada but the entire state.
It is frustrating to me to hear through the media that the Nevada State Legislature wants to cut the number of visits a Medicaid client is allowed in one year from twenty-six visits to three. It is apparent to me that these new rules would restrict access to services for the clients who are in the middle of an incurable crisis.
I believe that cutting Medicaid services for the mentally ill will create more of a burden on those clients that are not Medicaid recipients by increasing their fees to help make up the deficit.
I hear a lot of talk about mental illness but I’m not seeing much action creating programs, facilities and educating people about the illness. We as a society need to step up and take action to help and protect those are not able to do so themselves. I believe that means access to treatment, housing, education, work rehabilitation and removing the stigma about mental illness.
I want to thank you for your time spent reading this letter and the time that I am hoping you will spend addressing this issue.
Carlotta E. Schomer
Spring Creek
