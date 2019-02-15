Editor:
Honorable Assemblymen and Assemblywomen of the Nevada State Judiciary Committee,
As you and your colleagues on the Judiciary Committee consider the merits and propriety of SB143, I offer the following observations and concerns.
Americans are citizens, not subjects. Our system of government derives its power from the consent of the people. Our liberties include the right to keep and bear arms, and that presupposes the right to obtain arms. This right pre-exists the founding and formation of our government, and the people did not give up that right when they consented to its creation. Nor are there any provisions in our founding documents to deprive the people of this or any right when certain individuals abuse them. Lawful and common sense safeguards on gun ownerships must not arbitrarily infringe on the rights of responsible, law-abiding citizens.
These are the historical facts, and you must observe them and your oath to observe, protect and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States and Nevada. Accordingly, I respectfully remind you of the following:
“An act of the legislature repugnant to the Constitution is void.” – Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 137, 1803
“An unconstitutional act is not law; it confers on rights; it imposes on duties; affords no protection; it creates no office; it is in legal contemplation as though it had never been passed.” – Norton v. Shelby County, 118 U.S. 425, 1886
18 U.S.C. 242 establishes that it is a criminal act for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or of a privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.
Please be advised that I am sending identical information to all members of the Judiciary Committee so that all will be advised of the gravity and dangers inherent in SB143.
Respectfully,
Russ Asson
Spring Creek
(I served my country for 36 years as a Department of the Army Career Civilian, and I continue to serve my community.)
