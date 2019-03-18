Commissioners:
Please be advised that I believe that the majority of Elko County’s registered voters are opposed to the Democrat Party’s latest attempt to subvert the Constitution and the Bill of Rights of these United States of America.
Clark County’s left-wing governor, his comrades in the state legislature, and their cohorts in the so-called “mainstream” press do not represent the views of the majority of the electorate throughout what constitutes the rest of the Battle Born State of Nevada.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, a young patriot from Elko County volunteered for military service. I raised my right hand just as my father had done years before me and solemnly swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign or domestic. I served six years during both the Cold War and the early years of the Vietnam War. I went wherever my country sent me. As an honorably discharged veteran I will proudly state that I am still committed to that solemn oath, and I firmly believe that the vast majority of my fellow veterans feel just the same as I do.
Never during my years of service, nor for many years thereafter, did I ever consider that the political party of my proud immigrant father would morph itself into what I now believe has become the socialist enemy of our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and our Republic. If my father could see what has happened to the Democrat Party of today, he would turn over in his grave.
In closing, I urge the Elko County Commissioners to send a loud and strong message to the Clark County liberals – by declaring Elko County to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
J.D. “Cap” Naungayan
Spring Creek
