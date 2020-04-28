Open letter to ‘emperor’ Sisolak

Editor:
Forgive us, O Great One for having the audacity to ask you a few questions without your permission from out here in non-essential Nevada (aka, Elko County). Go ahead, break out your map and look us up. We’re out here hangin’ on for dear life, saying the slow goodbye to life as we knew it before “I have no plans to reopen Nevada” Sisolak came to power one moonless night in the Governor’s Mansion.
Question 1: How many “jewels” are in that crown of yours?
Question 2: How did you really decide to lock down the state? Did it come to you in a “vision” or a dream, maybe? To arbitrarily decide to close barbershops, beauty salons, small business operations, large business operations, medium size operations, theaters, bars, restaurants, cafes, the gaming industry with dependent hotels/motels attached, bowling alleys, coffee shops, ice cream parlors, etc., throwing thousands of Nevadans out of work. It doesn’t seem to matter to you whether us “non-essentials” live or die, “financially speaking.”
Question 3: What do you plan to do when the county commissioners and city councils throughout the state follow the mandate of their constituents by opening their own local economy without your Imperial Permission? Have everyone arrested by a state police force? Or maybe the National Guard? The Guard, most Omnipotent One, is sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution – not illegal orders from wannabe dictators in governor’s disguise.
The wife and I have signed the recall petition to unseat your Imperial Posterior from the governor’s chair. We have also urged friends, neighbors, relatives, hell – even a few strangers – to also sign up! All they have to do is call 775-738-3547, 775-340-9620, 775-309-7867 or go to www.standupnevada.com.
Enough is enough of your onerous restrictions and decrees. Families are suffering while you and yours remain fat, happy and well-paid in Carson City. Nevada needs to get back to work!
Enough said.
JD “Cap” Naungayan
Spring Creek
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!