Open letter to ‘emperor’ Sisolak

Editor:

Forgive us, O Great One for having the audacity to ask you a few questions without your permission from out here in non-essential Nevada (aka, Elko County). Go ahead, break out your map and look us up. We’re out here hangin’ on for dear life, saying the slow goodbye to life as we knew it before “I have no plans to reopen Nevada” Sisolak came to power one moonless night in the Governor’s Mansion.

Question 1: How many “jewels” are in that crown of yours?

Question 2: How did you really decide to lock down the state? Did it come to you in a “vision” or a dream, maybe? To arbitrarily decide to close barbershops, beauty salons, small business operations, large business operations, medium size operations, theaters, bars, restaurants, cafes, the gaming industry with dependent hotels/motels attached, bowling alleys, coffee shops, ice cream parlors, etc., throwing thousands of Nevadans out of work. It doesn’t seem to matter to you whether us “non-essentials” live or die, “financially speaking.”