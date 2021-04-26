Open letter to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske

Dear Secretary Cegavske,
On Saturday, April 17, the Elko County Republican Party Central Committee voted to send you a letter of support.
On April 9, a few of us met with members of your staff to learn more about the complaints that had been presented to you and about your ongoing investigation into questionable votes. On April 21, your office issued its report regarding the alleged instances of voter fraud. The report does not answer every individual question, but it effectively defuses the narrative of 122 thousand fraudulent votes.
We recognize that you are constrained by law regarding the management of elections. For example, NRS prohibits you as Secretary of State from requesting any proof of citizenship from individuals registering to vote. It was the legislature, over your opposition, that mandated that all active voters be mailed ballots for last year’s general election. As another example, we realize that inactive voters are legally “re-activated” when they cast a ballot and that a complaint about such “reactivated” voters is meaningless.
We understand that Nevada is a “bottom-up” state for voter registration and maintenance of the voter lists. You must rely on the County Clerks and Registrars of Voters, none of whom answer directly to you. It was the Clark County Registrar of Voters, appointee of the Democrat controlled Clark County Commission, who inappropriately mailed ballots to inactive voters for the November election.
Your staff told us they are using the information provided in the complaints to understand where the system is flawed and can be improved, what are actual versus perceived fraudulent activities, and to make sure that real problems are resolved before the next election. We recognize that as Secretary of State you must follow existing law and within those constraints, you must maintain impartiality regarding elections. It is our position that you and your staff are doing all that you are legally able to remedy voter issues.
Lee Hoffman
Chairman, Elko County Republican Party