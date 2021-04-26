Open letter to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske

Dear Secretary Cegavske,

On Saturday, April 17, the Elko County Republican Party Central Committee voted to send you a letter of support.

On April 9, a few of us met with members of your staff to learn more about the complaints that had been presented to you and about your ongoing investigation into questionable votes. On April 21, your office issued its report regarding the alleged instances of voter fraud. The report does not answer every individual question, but it effectively defuses the narrative of 122 thousand fraudulent votes.

We recognize that you are constrained by law regarding the management of elections. For example, NRS prohibits you as Secretary of State from requesting any proof of citizenship from individuals registering to vote. It was the legislature, over your opposition, that mandated that all active voters be mailed ballots for last year’s general election. As another example, we realize that inactive voters are legally “re-activated” when they cast a ballot and that a complaint about such “reactivated” voters is meaningless.