Open letter to Sen. Manchin

Dear Senator Manchin:

I am writing this letter this morning to give you my unwavering support in your fight to save America. I have seen the criticism you have faced in my local paper, the Elko Daily Free Press. I have also seen it online on my Google account.

I am a rancher living in Ruby Valley, Nevada. Before moving back home in 1972 I had firsthand experience working for Schlumberger in Anchorage, Alaska. My young family and I moved there in 1969. I was there just before the TAPS pipeline was built. I flew to Prudhoe Bay on a Boeing 737. We landed on a well groomed dirt airstrip and from there a helicopter took us to our drilling location. I personally tested a well that was drilled by British Petroleum that yielded 10,000 barrels a day.

The only time we could work on the North Slope was because the permafrost was frozen then. I also ran a temperature log on the edge of Prudhoe Bay that showed the permafrost was 1800 feet deep.

The Biden Administration's decision to cancel all drilling on federal land has been disastrous. I pay $4.00 a gallon for my car. It has also been disastrous for the whole nation because of the increase in fuel prices.

We built a grain mill on my ranch 20 years ago to serve Elko County and other neighbors. We have very reliable trucking companies that sometimes bring us as many as four semi-loads a week. Obviously we have to pass on the increased fuel costs to our customers.

You can see how the inflation has hurt us as well as the whole nation.

John Neff

Ruby Valley

