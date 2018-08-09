Elko Daily Free Press readers responded with the following comments when asked what they would like to see go in the empty lot at Fifth and Idaho streets in the heart of downtown Elko:
I think the City should take ownership of the lot and turn it into a sitting area with benches and landscaping. It would encourage people to linger downtown and take advantage of the many great shops and historical sites. The exposed walls could be covered with old barn wood to add a western rustic flavor. It would also be very aesthetically pleasing and help complete downtown as a destination site.
Splash pad with shade sitting area. Nice mural paintings on walls. Maybe something built off of the walls, tables, lighting.
Anything but a bar or coffee shop. Would like to see a shady spot with benches and maybe some small tables.
I think a cafe with a outdoor patio would be great.
I say you should put an Olive Garden there or a nickel arcade.
Maybe a little sitting area, with some shade trees and garden area with some outside tables and chairs. Evergreens would be nice.
That would be a perfect spot for a Buffalo Wild Wings.
What would I put in that space? How about a boys and girls club for kids that need a place to hang out with other kids and learn social skills.
I’d love an open-air park-type place with a stage in the corner for live music and a grassy area where people could spread out blankets to picnic and listen. Benches around the perimeter would be great!
Seems like everyone here likes the idea of some kind of sitting area. I had the same idea, benches or cafe type tables, some greenery, and shade of some sort. Something like that would be beneficial during the annual parades. Probably would have been nice during the heyday of the Jamboree before it started going downhill and closing.
It would be very appropriate if, in some way, a bit of history about the Old Victory Highway (Old 40) were incorporated into whatever fills the space on such a prominent corner downtown. Hardly anyone (in my generation) knows about it or gives such an important piece of history a thought; back in the post-war era, automobile travel added to the romance of the West (that obviously includes Elko). It ran right through town, and it would be great to at least see a sign, plaque, or small monument on Fifth and Idaho or elsewhere around Elko. It would give folks a chance to appreciate the route which competed (and ultimately became the more logical choice for the Interstate) with the more famous road in Nevada, namely, the Lincoln Highway. An Elko museum dedicated to the Victory Highway would be even better!
