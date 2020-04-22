Response to Gratton Miller

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear sir:

As a candidate for city council, I would think that you would know that more than just salons and retailers are suffering from the closures. For instance gyms are closed. And places of worship, while still serving online, are being hampered by the current restrictions.

I believe we need to be safe and concerned with health, but mental and physical health go hand in glove. We can open up and move forward.

Advertising Elko as mainly a place to enjoy prostitution, gambling and marijuana is not a responsible or health-promoting business model.

Elko is so much more and wants to be so much more. Good, clean, healthy fun is good for the community. If you are concerned about the health of Elko, please look to the all-around health of its citizens and its tourists.

Serenity Orr

Spring Creek

