‘Rocky Mountain Heist’ video at Machi’s

ELKO -- On Feb. 26 the Nevada Lands Council is sponsoring a showing of “Rocky Mountain Heist”.

This 40-minute video is a “must see” for anyone concerned about the political direction of this country. With the midterm elections coming up in November, we are inviting you to learn the story of a campaign funding scheme by three leftist millionaires and one billionaire who hijacked the once-red state of Colorado and how the "Colorado Model" is being replicated in other states across the country.

At the local level, we need to spread awareness of the progressive agenda that threatens to overtake our state and the country. We need to elect strong candidates who are willing to push back against the overreaching policies of federal and state government and we need to begin now. United, with one goal, we can take back our country.

Please join us at Machi’s on February 26 from 4-6 p.m. as we take a first step on this critical journey. There will be an open bar and the Nevada Lands Council will provide snacks. Reservations are not necessary, but if you know you will attend please contact Dorothy at the NLC office (775-778-9709) or email at nevadalandscouncil@outlook.com.

We look forward to an enlightening video and great conversation and comments to follow.

And please share this information with family and friends you think might be interested.

Demar Dahl

Rex Steninger

Sheldon Mudd

