Editor:
This spring, I had a good experience working together with the community of Wells, school personnel, and the Elko County School Board to peacefully support the rights of privacy for all students.
I strongly believe that all people have fundamental rights. I will fight for the rights of others to be transgender and to be treated fairly. I believe that a transgender student should not be forced to use a bathroom or a shower with children of the same biological gender if it makes the child uncomfortable. I want their rights to privacy to be protected.
At the same time, I have rights as a Christian. I have the right to teach my children that gender is a gift from God and essential to building families that can last forever. I have the right to teach my children modesty and privacy and to insist that they not be required to share a bathroom or locker room with students that do not share their biological gender.
As I’ve studied this issue, it seems that often governments and school districts act out of fear. Many put policies in place that mandate that transgender individuals use bathrooms or locker rooms that don’t match their biological gender. They do this out of fear of a lawsuit. Instead of acting in fear and considering the rights of a minority at the expense of privacy and safety for all, we should work together to find better solutions.
Can both my rights and the rights of transgender individuals be honored? Can we live together peacefully in the same communities and schools? I think we can! We can support each other and make sure that everyone’s rights are respected. In Wells, this was solved by providing separate, locking facilities for transgender students to change and use the restroom. With open discussion and true concern for one another, we can find solutions that work for everyone.
Robert Johnson
Deeth
