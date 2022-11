Editor:

At the Tuesday 11/8 School Board meeting in Carlin I will be asking the board to table items 7.01, 7.02 and 7.03 regarding a potential lawsuit against my opponent to a later date.

I had no knowledge of this item and its inclusion on the agenda until it was released and I have not been given any information beyond what is on the agenda and in the newspaper.

Whether it has merit or not I believe it should not be discussed on election day.

Jeff Durham

West Wendover