Western Folklife Center Board of Trustees solidifies stance on National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

On May 27, 2020, the Western Folklife Center Board of Trustees made in all likelihood the most difficult decision any governing body would have to make. After significant discussion and by a unanimous vote, the Trustees voted to cancel the 2021 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering due to obvious health and safety concerns as well as uncertainty regarding financial risk surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Many Trustees have attended the annual event for decades. We reside in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, Idaho, and Virginia. Five of us are local Elko County residents.

While we are a diverse group of poets, artists, folklorists, craftsmen, ranchers, and people with traditional business backgrounds, we share one overriding passion—and that is to ensure the Gathering endures for our next generation. There is no playbook for this pandemic, other than guidelines issued by federal, state, and local officials. Given the safety, health, financial and potential reputational risks associated with moving forward into this uncertainty, the Board made a prudent decision.

In our deliberation, the Board clearly recognized the impact cancellation would have on the local community, including those who have supported the Gathering financially. We reviewed three operating scenarios, all of which showed the Folklife Center losing substantial money (from $280,000 to up to $1.2 million) by proceeding ahead and trying to hold the Gathering. As just one consideration, current State of Nevada guidance prohibits live performances with spectators. Gatherings of up to 50 people wearing masks are, however, allowed. We took a look at what revenue could be expected with guideline limitations, using an optimistic assumption that performances might be possible with smaller audiences next January 2021. The Pioneer Building G Three Bar Theater normally, with a full house, nets about $10,000 per show. With social distancing guidelines, however, that number drops to less than $1,700 In revenue. The numbers just do not work for a non-profit organization that essentially breaks even every year.