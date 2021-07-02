President Reagan’s Independence Day address to the nation

In the past two years, I’ve seen the beaches of Normandy and stood again with those boys of Pointe du Hoc, who long ago scaled the heights. I was on Omaha Beach where so many brave men had landed on D-day.

I’ve seen the successors to those brave men, the young Americans in uniform all over the world . But our prayer tonight is that the call for their courage will never come. And that it’s important for us, too, to be brave; not so much the bravery of the battlefield, I mean the bravery of brotherhood.

All through our history, our Presidents and leaders have spoken of national unity and warned us that the real obstacle to moving forward the boundaries of freedom, the only permanent danger to the hope that is America, comes from within. It’s easy enough to dismiss this as a kind of familiar exhortation. Yet the truth is two of our greatest Founding Fathers, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, first learned this lesson late in life.

They’d worked closely together in Philadelphia for independence. But once that was gained and a government was formed, something called partisan politics got in the way. After a bitter and divisive campaign, Jefferson defeated Adams for the President in 1800. The night before Jefferson’s inauguration, Adams slipped away to Boston, disappointed, brokenhearted, and bitter.