President Reagan’s Independence Day address to the nation

NOTE: This excerpt is from a speech delivered by President Ronald Reagan on July 4, 1986, in New York Harbor, celebrating the reopening of the Statute of Liberty.
My fellow Americans:
It’s worth remembering that all the Fourth of July celebrations are rooted in history. It’s recorded that shortly after the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia celebrations took place throughout the land.
What a contrast with the sober scene that had taken place earlier in Independence Hall. Fifty-six men came forward to sign the declaration. It was noted at the time they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. And that was much more than rhetoric; each of these men knew the penalty for high treason to the Crown.
“We must all hang together,” Benjamin Franklin said, “or, assuredly, we will all hang separately.” And John Hancock, it is said, wrote his signature in large script so King George could see it without his spectacles. They were brave. They stayed brave through all the bloodshed of the coming years. Their courage created a nation built on a universal claim to human dignity, on the proposition that every man, woman and child had a right to a future of freedom.
For just a moment, let us listen to the words again: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Last night when we rededicated Miss Liberty and relit her torch, we reflected on all the millions who came here in search of the dream of freedom inaugurated in Independence Hall.
In the past two years, I’ve seen the beaches of Normandy and stood again with those boys of Pointe du Hoc, who long ago scaled the heights. I was on Omaha Beach where so many brave men had landed on D-day.
I’ve seen the successors to those brave men, the young Americans in uniform all over the world . But our prayer tonight is that the call for their courage will never come. And that it’s important for us, too, to be brave; not so much the bravery of the battlefield, I mean the bravery of brotherhood.
All through our history, our Presidents and leaders have spoken of national unity and warned us that the real obstacle to moving forward the boundaries of freedom, the only permanent danger to the hope that is America, comes from within. It’s easy enough to dismiss this as a kind of familiar exhortation. Yet the truth is two of our greatest Founding Fathers, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, first learned this lesson late in life.
They’d worked closely together in Philadelphia for independence. But once that was gained and a government was formed, something called partisan politics got in the way. After a bitter and divisive campaign, Jefferson defeated Adams for the President in 1800. The night before Jefferson’s inauguration, Adams slipped away to Boston, disappointed, brokenhearted, and bitter.
For years their estrangement lasted. But when both had retired, Jefferson at 68 to Monticello and Adams at 76 to Quincy, they began to speak again through letters. Letters that discussed almost every conceivable subject: gardening, horseback riding, even sneezing as a cure for hiccups; but other subjects as well: the loss of loved ones, the mystery of grief and sorrow, the importance of religion, and of course last thoughts, the final thoughts of two old men, two great patriarchs, for the country that they helped to found and loved so deeply.
“It takes me back,” Jefferson wrote, “to the times when, beset with difficulties and dangers, we were fellow laborers in the same cause, struggling for what is most valuable to man, his right to self-government. Laboring always at the same oar… we rowed through the storm with heart and hand….” It was their last gift to us, this lesson in brotherhood, in tolerance for each other, this insight into America’s strength as a nation. And when both died on the same day within hours of each other, July 4th, 50 years exactly after their first gift to us, the Declaration of Independence.
My fellow Americans, it falls to us to keep faith with them. The things that unite us—far outweigh what divides us. Tonight we affirm that Jew and gentile, we are one nation under God; that black and white, we are one nation indivisible; that Republican and Democrat, we are all Americans. Tonight, we pledge ourselves to each other and to the cause of human freedom, the cause that has given light to this land and hope to the world.
President Ronald Reagan