Options for breast reconstruction

Women who have had surgery to treat breast cancer can choose from several types of breast reconstruction. When deciding what type is best for you, you and your doctors should discuss factors including your health and your personal preferences. Take the time to learn what options are available to you and consider talking to others who have had that procedure before you make a decision.

Types of breast reconstruction procedures

Several types of reconstructive surgery are available, and sometimes the process means more than one operation. Give yourself plenty of time to make the best decision for you. You should make your decision about breast reconstruction only after you are fully informed.

Sometimes the implant and flap procedures are used in combination to reconstruct a breast. In addition, nipple/areola tattooing and fat grafting can be done to help make the reconstructed breast look more like the original breast.

Reconstruction after lumpectomy or partial mastectomy