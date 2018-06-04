Oklahoma's quarterback competition took an unexpected twist at the Major League Baseball draft.
Sooners signal-caller Kyler Murray, the favorite to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield this season as Oklahoma's starter, was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics. The speedy Murray has been a major league prospect since high school. He played outfield for the Sooners this baseball season and hit .296 with 10 homers, 13 doubles and three triples in 189 at-bats.
Still, his selection so early in the first round was a surprise, and could mean a change in careers for the former five-star recruit.
Murray was one of the most celebrated high school players in Texas history, going 42-0 as a starter and leading powerhouse Allen High to three state titles before signing with Texas A&M in 2015.
