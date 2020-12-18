WINNEMUCCA — The Black Rock Field Office is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Black Rock Desert – High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails National Conservation area.
On Dec. 21, 2000, President Bill Clinton signed the Black Rock Desert-High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails National Conservation Area Act, which was enacted by Congress to create special designations for 1.2 million acres of public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in northwestern Nevada. The Act designates 815,000 acres as a National Conservation Area and nearly 380,000 acres within the NCA as “Wilderness.”
“NCA and Wilderness designation for these areas ensures that one of the last nationally significant segments of the historic California emigrant trails along with the surrounding Black Rock Desert, High Rock Canyon and other prominent national resources will be protected,” said Black Rock Field Office Manager Mark Hall.
The NCA’s geologic features tell a tale of astounding natural forces. The Black Rock Desert playa — a flat expanse of about 200 square miles — once formed the bed of Lake Lahontan, an ancient lake that covered much of northwestern Nevada 15,000 years ago.
Today the playa is favored by off-roaders, land sailers, and amateur rocketry groups, and it provides a dramatic venue for large, outdoor events. The area’s namesake, a distinctive formation of black rock, is an
impressive outcropping of volcanic rocks and limestone.
Recreation opportunities are endless in the NCA. Hiking, hunting, wildlife and wild horse viewings, rock and mineral collection are just few suggestions for nature enthusiasts. When visiting the NCA remember the area is rugged and remote, and visitors need to be prepared for backcountry travel with no cellphone signal and few, if any, other people nearby.
Black Rock country is a land of extremes — the weather can be hot and sunny one day and cold and snowy the next. Visitors should be prepared for changing weather conditions and carry additional water, food, and clothing. High-clearance vehicles with off-road tires (at least 6-ply) are recommended, as is a second spare tire for visitors who plan to travel the dirt roads in and around the NCA.
