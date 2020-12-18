WINNEMUCCA — The Black Rock Field Office is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Black Rock Desert – High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails National Conservation area.

On Dec. 21, 2000, President Bill Clinton signed the Black Rock Desert-High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails National Conservation Area Act, which was enacted by Congress to create special designations for 1.2 million acres of public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in northwestern Nevada. The Act designates 815,000 acres as a National Conservation Area and nearly 380,000 acres within the NCA as “Wilderness.”

“NCA and Wilderness designation for these areas ensures that one of the last nationally significant segments of the historic California emigrant trails along with the surrounding Black Rock Desert, High Rock Canyon and other prominent national resources will be protected,” said Black Rock Field Office Manager Mark Hall.

The NCA’s geologic features tell a tale of astounding natural forces. The Black Rock Desert playa — a flat expanse of about 200 square miles — once formed the bed of Lake Lahontan, an ancient lake that covered much of northwestern Nevada 15,000 years ago.